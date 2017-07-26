Embrace Your Nostalgia With Limited Too's New Mobile Pop-Up

The return of Lisa Frank pjs was our first warning sign. Now, the trends of the 90s/early 2000s have truly come home to roost because Limited Too is back. Yes, the beloved tween-loving retailer is here to supply a new generation with sassy slogan t-shirts, BFF accessories, and glittery backpacks.
The brand may have been your main mall stop while back-to-school shopping in 2001, but this time, they're hitting the streets of New York City in a four-wheeled pop up. Didn't you know that malls are so over? The future of fashion is a 525-square-foot pastel pink truck.
The brand briefly disappeared from the market when it was sold and relaunched by brand management company Bluestar Alliance back in 2015, but has returned with a focus on digital commerce bolstered by a deal with Amazon. According to Bluestar Alliance's marketing director Mo Hedaya, a successful pop-up run in NYC could spark future appearances in Los Angeles, South Florida, Texas, and Chicago, WWD reports.
While the pop-up's clothing comes in children's sizes 2T–16 (read: not designed for nostalgic adults desperate to relive their *NSYNC soundtracked youth), plenty of accessories will be available for both generations of Limited Too lovers. We're talking backpacks, notebooks, phone cases, and key chains. In other words, everything you needed for a totally sweet new school year! Forget that your middle school days are (thankfully!) behind you — back to school is really just a state of mind.
The mobile Tour de Glitter will run from noon to 7 p.m., stopping at Third Avenue between 59th and 60th on Aug. 6, Herald Square on Aug. 7–8, Union Square on Aug. 9, and the Flatiron District on Aug. 10, WWD reports.
No word on if they're going to be offering locker spas (à la Dr. TARDIS) or jump ropes that magically alter clothing with every jump, but a girl can dream. If you're planning on hunting down the mobile time machine, here's some inspiration:
