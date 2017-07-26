Even if you don't like comic books, superhero movies, sci-fi, or anime, you're probably well aware that San Diego held its annual Comic-Con event last weekend, July 20 to 23.
Comic-Con has attracted more than 130,000 people in recent years, according to the event's website. And as we've learned from other major entertainment news, when something big like Comic-Con happens, or new movies such as Wonder Woman are released, you can bet people will be looking for porn for it.
So it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that when thousands of people flood into San Diego to attend the conference every year, Pornhub experiences a surge of traffic in the area from people looking to watch Comic-Con porn.
New statistics from the site found that searches coming from the San Diego area that included the phrase "Comic-Con" increased by 2767% this year as compared to the days leading up to the event.
Not only that, but searches correlating to the event — such as "Wonder Woman," "anime big tits," and "cosplay lesbian" — also experienced major boosts. "Anime big tits" increased by 382%, "cosplay uncensored" by 345%, "cosplay lesbian" by 233%, and "Wonder Woman" by 203%.
"While the search increase in San Diego for 'comic con' was up 2767%, we saw an increase of 283% across the United States over the event weekend, which amounted to around 5,000 searches per day," Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, tells Refinery29.
Searches for cosplay and superhero are popular on the site throughout the year, he says, but searches in San Diego increased by more than 2000 and 1000 respectably per day during Comic-Con.
It's just even more evidence that porn really can reflect our interests.
