Steering a growing restaurant group certainly keeps Izard busy — when asked what she does to relax, she laughs and asks "What does that mean?" But she also says the restaurants' continued success has a lot to do with the people she surrounds herself with. She is quick to note she's been "fortunate" to have great staff, but she also works to keep the work environment positive in her kitchens. The 300 person team is even pitching in on raising her son, one-year-old Ernie. "We like to have fun," she says. And that has just as much to do with employee retention as the final product. "If the cooks aren't smiling... I feel like you can taste it in the food," she explains.