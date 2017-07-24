Britain Plans To Make It Easier For Transgender People To Legally Change Their Gender

The British government is planning to overhaul gender identity laws to make the process easier for people to legally change their birth certificates to match their gender identity, The Independent reports.
Under the new plans, adults will be able to change their gender identities on birth certificates without a doctor's diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The current system, according to the BBC, individuals have to have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and live for two years as their true gender in order to give evidence that they have been in transition. Individuals also need to be 18 or older, and apply for a certificate under the 2004 Gender Recognition Act — a process which the BBC notes can take several years.
The Independent reports that under the new process, non-binary individuals will also be able to record their gender as "X."
"It’s vital that this reform removes the requirements for medical evidence and an intrusive interview panel, and finally allows all trans people to have their gender legally recognised through a simple administrative process," Suzanna Hopwood, a member of the Stonewall Trans Advisory Group, told The Independent.
The changes are currently being considered by government ministers, and will be included in a Gender Recognition Bill, which is set to be published in the fall.
"This government is committed to building an inclusive society that works for everyone, no matter what their gender or sexuality and today we’re taking the next step forward," Justine Greening, minister for the Women and Equalities department, told Pink News. "We will build on the significant progress we have made over the past 50 years, tackling some of the historic prejudices that still persist in our laws and giving LGBT people a real say on the issues affecting them."
