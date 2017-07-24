That Viral Photo Of My Trans Son Crying? Here's What's Really Going On

Like most parents, there are plenty of days when I ask myself whether I’m a good mom, but this was not one of them. I will always teach my son to stand up to bullies, even at the highest reaches of government. I will always remind my son that he is just as miraculous and beautiful today as he was on the day he was born. I will always expect my son to protect the vulnerable among us. That doesn’t make me a bad mother — that makes me a mom, doing my best. Some lessons are harder to learn than others, but I’m sure my son will never forget that day at the capitol, when the people elected to protect him instead made him cry. And I hope y’all never forget, it either.