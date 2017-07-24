Can You Stand The Sting In Tabasco's New Scorpion Sauce?

Tabasco fans looking to up the ante have a brand-new sauce to add to their arsenal of heat. According to Bon Appétit, the Louisiana-based hot sauce brand is offering up Scorpion Sauce, which takes the OG Tabasco red sauce and adds 20 times the spice thanks to the addition of scorpion peppers, guava, and pineapple.
The inspo for the new limited-edition Scorpion Sauce isn't the fires of hell, it's actually taking a cue from the sweet and spicy condiments and marinades used in Caribbean cooking. Tabasco describes Scorpion Sauce as "a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness," which means it isn't just about burning your tongue off; the brand actually wanted to make something that tastes good, too.
Advertisement
Tasting Table reports that Scorpion Sauce sits pretty at 50,000 on the Scoville scale, which rates how spicy things are. The original Tabasco sauce, for comparison, rings in at about 2,500. Need a more tangible benchmark? Raw cayenne peppers and Thai chiles also hit the Scoville scale at about 50,000. Considering that the original red sauce is a standby for diners, bartenders (what's a Bloody Mary without a dash of Tabasco?), and chefs alike, the newer, hotter version could make for some very spicy takes on classic food and drinks.
Scorpion Sauce is only available on Tabasco's official site — and at the brand's Louisiana flagship — while supplies last. For diners looking for something a little less fiery, the brand has also released Roasted Red Sauce. That sauce takes the original formula and adds smoked peppers as well as "garlic, onions, basil, and balsamic vinegar." It's darker and deeper than the classic sauce and seems a bit more manageable for everyday eaters. With eight standard flavors and new additions like these hitting shelves, there's no knowing what the classic American hot sauce brand will bring out next. Just know that it'll be plenty spicy.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement