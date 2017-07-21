PSA: Cake-Filled Kit Kats Exist

There are few things in this world with the ability to brighten the busiest and most overwhelming of work weeks — especially when it also happens to be a 90 plus degree summer Friday. Luckily for us, we just caught wind of one of those very things — and it's epic. If you are a Kit Kat lover, you may want to take a seat while we fill you in: cake-filled Kit Kats exist.
Yes, that's right — you can now have your beloved chocolate wafer candy bar lovingly stuffed with tender, moist cake. There is an entire Kit Kat "Chocolatory" that is dedicated solely to churning out these marvelous confections.
Advertisement
The Chocolatory is "known for their high-end chocolate offerings," such as a "matcha-topped ice cream filled monaka wafer bar" and a "Kit Kat Chocolatory Parfait," among others, according to a post by Sora News 24. Essentially, this place is a bonafide Willy Wonka Kit Kat Factory with the cake-stuffed candy bars stepping in for the fizzy lifting drink.
However, with every beautiful, too-good-to-be-true moment in this world, comes a catch. In order to bite into one of these layered bad boys, we'll need to hop a quick flight to Tokyo — the only place this sensational sweet is currently available.
The new bar is called the Kit Kat Chocolatory Gateau Mignon, but also goes by the less fancy title of a "cake-style Kit Kat," and was created by patissier Yasumasa Takagi — or, as we will refer to him, Japanese Willy Wonka. Takagi "spent over a year developing the new Kit Kat, using a lengthy process of trial and error to create a fondant chocolate with the perfect texture to balance the sweet and work in a harmony with the other ingredients," he told Sora News 24. With care like that, you know this candy is going to be snackably sound. Here's hoping it makes its way overseas soon. Otherwise we will be searching endlessly for that Chocolatory golden ticket trip to Tokyo.
Related Video:
Advertisement