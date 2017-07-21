Whoa! This Museum Will Text You Art That Matches Your Mood

You know that feeling when someone asks "how's your day going?" and you feel that one emoji sums up your current mood perfectly? (In my case, it's typically the yawning face.) The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art knows the struggle is real, so they've launched the brilliant #SendMeSFMOMA campaign.
If you're not particularly tech savvy, don't worry: The process is straightforward and user-friendly. Users in the United States can simply text the museum at 572-51 with the words "Send Me" along with a keyword, emoji, color, or mood, and voilà! You'll receive a text featuring a personalized photo of art from among the museum's 35,000+ pieces.
The text will also include the title, artist, and date of the piece.
If you'd like to expand beyond "current mood," you can also request art in your favorite color scheme by texting "something blue." The folks at Elle Decor got creative with their requests and texted "dining room" to the museum. In return, they received a retro-looking diner piece by Garry Winogrand.
In response to a request for "Paris," the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art sent a photograph of a violin-playing street musician clad in a French beret.
Although nothing replaces the experience of physically spending time in art museum, we can't feasibly visit one every single day. (Plus, you'd need to walk almost seven miles in order to see every piece that's currently on display at SFMOMA.)
Furthermore, like many other museums, the SFMOMA only has space to show approximately 5% of their total works at any given time. The texting service includes artwork that's not currently on display, so you'll likely make some new discoveries.
The museum has already received over a quarter of a million texts since the program went viral last week. If you're not based in the U.S., sit tight: The museum is already working on expanding the program's reach.
Right now #SendMeSFMOMA is only available in the US, but the response has been so positive globally, we're looking to extend its reach! ?? pic.twitter.com/Q43auYsxJg— SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) July 10, 2017
