As if the politics of the crack epidemic aren’t dark enough, the new FX series Snowfall went completely rogue last night. Our naive protagonist, Franklin (Damson Idris) is badly beaten and robbed of $30,000 thanks to a ruthless set up orchestrated by Claudia (Judith Scott), a club owner who has been purchasing cocaine from him in bulk. Because much of that money is owed to his supplier, Franklin seeks out the men who robbed him and enlists the help of his friend Leon (Isaiah John). Leon connects him with a local guy he met in jail, Karvel (Sheaun McKinney). They travel to the home of Lenny (Craig Tate), one of the robbers, and proceed to tie him up, and interrogate him about the whereabouts of the money. When Lenny refuses to talk, Karvel hits him in the knees and chest with a baseball bat, drags him into another room, and rapes him.