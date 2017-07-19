Grab some tissues, because this video of Mickey Mouse telling two foster kids they're about to be adopted is sure to turn on the waterworks.
Courtney Gilmour posted the video to her Facebook page on July 6, months after she and her husband Tom surprised their two foster children with the news about a family trip to Disneyland. The Gilmours had been fostering Janielle, 12, and Elijah, 10, for three years, NBC 6 in South Florida reports.
They didn't plan to surprise the kids on the trip until the last minute — because they didn't have any news to surprise them with, yet. Tom and Courtney had already planned to adopt both Janielle and Elijah, but didn't have a court date to do so yet. They got that information right before the family left for Florida and decided it was too good of timing not to plan a surprise.
Advertisement
They got in touch with Disneyland employees through the company's Twitter page, who were all too happy to help plan a surprise.
And it seems to have worked. After taking some photos and doing some magic tricks with Mickey, Janielle and Elijah were handed a sign that says, "Your Adoption Day, May 24th, 2017.” They (just like us) immediately broke down in tears.
In case you were wondering what happened after the tears subsided, Courtney told Refinery29 that the kids immediately started counting the days until they would be adopted, which happened in May. They are now legally a family.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement