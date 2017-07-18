Rosé Jelly Is About To Be Peanut Butter's New Best Friend

You may not think of jelly as a particularly fancy condiment. It’s one of the two main ingredients in the most basic sandwich around, and it’s often slapped on an English muffin first thing in the morning. But, thinking just of those two uses sells jelly short. It also happens to appear in plenty of fancier situations, like inside baked Brie or on a charcuterie board. Plus, it's often made from grapes and you know what else is made with grapes? Our favorite fancy drink of all, rosé. Not long ago, while on a picnic in the park, Marty Millman and her boyfriend Danny realized that wine may actually be the key to unlocking jelly's full potential as a fancy spread. And, thus, the Drunk Jelly brand was born.