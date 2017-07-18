Rosé Jelly Is About To Be Peanut Butter's New Best Friend

You may not think of jelly as a particularly fancy condiment. It’s one of the two main ingredients in the most basic sandwich around, and it’s often slapped on an English muffin first thing in the morning. But, thinking just of those two uses sells jelly short. It also happens to appear in plenty of fancier situations, like inside baked Brie or on a charcuterie board. Plus, it's often made from grapes and you know what else is made with grapes? Our favorite fancy drink of all, rosé. Not long ago, while on a picnic in the park, Marty Millman and her boyfriend Danny realized that wine may actually be the key to unlocking jelly's full potential as a fancy spread. And, thus, the Drunk Jelly brand was born.
Drunk Jelly, which was brought to our attention by Cosmopolitan.com, comes in seven wine-inspired flavors, including rosé. According to product description on the brand's website, the rosé flavored Drunk Jelly is made with sweet rosé wine and has notes of cherry, watermelon, and lime. Though you may not have eyes for any jelly other than rosé this summer, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Noir are available too, so keep that in mind for when the weather cools down. And, if you've hit your limit on rosé-inspired products, Drunk Jelly also comes in Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay flavors.
Though the jellies are inspired by the flavors of your favorite wines, they're non-alcoholic. That means you can easily enjoy them on your morning toast, and the creators say they are the perfect additions to "take your charcuterie game to the next level." You can purchase a jar or two through the Drunk Jelly website or the Drunk Jelly Etsy page. The 8-ounce jars are $9 and the 4-ounce jars are $6. You can also order a Wine Jelly Flight and get 4-ounce jars of all 7 flavors. We never thought something as simple as jelly could ever be this enticing, but honestly, slap the word rosé or even just wine on anything, and we're all in.
