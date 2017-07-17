Whole Foods Is Selling Wine For As Low As $8 A Bottle This Weekend

For some reason, after July 4, the summer starts to feel like it’s almost over. We know in our hearts there are still plenty of hot, sunny days ahead, but after this big holiday, time seems to speed up, and we’re left scrambling to get all the boxes checked on our summer bucket lists. During one of final weekends of July, Whole Foods is helping us slow things down with an amazing wine sale. You know what that means, right? It will be easy to cross “throw a killer summer party” off our bucket lists.
Starting this Friday, July 21, Whole Foods is offering 20 percent off all the wines on its "Sommelier Selects" list. Every wine in this lineup was picked by Whole Foods' master sommelier Devon Broglie. According to the grocery chain, Broglie "chose every bottle to pair perfectly with the flavors of the season."
The list includes rosés, like Charles & Charles Rosé; sparkling options like Vacanze Italiane Prosecco; canned wines, like West Side Wine Co. Chardonnay; and even some from a trendy new category Whole Foods calls "chillable reds." In that category, Whole Foods suggests, Lieubeau Cabernet Franc, Santa Julia Tintillo, Tendu California Red Wine, Planeta Frappato, and more. That means, even the red wine lovers out there can keep cool and get in on the sale.
During this 20 percent off sale, you can get a 750-milliliter bottle of wine for as little $8. You can also get a magnum bottle of rosé on sale for a little over $20. Find the full list of the discounted "Sommelier Selects" on Whole Foods' website. These wine prices will officially be slashed this Friday, and the sale will run through Sunday, July 23. Suddenly, summer doesn't feel like it's coming to an end, after all.
