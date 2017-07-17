Shake Shack is shaking it up — again. The burger joint, known equally for its spin on roadside classics and devoted fans willing to line up for them, just announced a new menu item. Starting August 1, the chain will be selling the Hot Chick’n: a new hot take on the beloved Chik’n Shack.
The spicy sibling to the classic chicken sandwich will include the same buttermilk-marinated, hormone-free chicken breast, breaded and fried. The Hot Chick’n is then finished off with a blend of peppers (guajillo and cayenne seasonings, if you’re curious). The chicken is topped with Louisana hot sauce slaw and dill pickles and served on Shake Shack’s classic potato roll.
"We’ve been playing around with a spicy version of our Chick’n Shack for some time now, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share our newest creation with our Shack fans!” Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati said in a press release.
Now, some bad news: The Hot Chick’n is only a limited-time menu option. Before you despair, however, it's not all bad. The sandwich will be available nationwide, excluding airports and stadiums, and ballparks. The Chick’n Shack, by comparison, took several months before it could be ordered at all locations. Given how popular the OG chicken sandwich is — enough to make it one of the best-selling menu items — we also anticipate the spicy version will be equally embraced by fans.
While a limited-edition, nationwide rollout isn't anything new, (there was briefly a barbecue menu earlier this year), we can't help but hope that if the Hot Chick'n sells well enough, it might find its way on the permanent menu. For chicken sandwich super fans, there's also one way to make the Hot Chick'n last a little longer. Starting July 28, you can get an exclusive preview by ordering the sandwich through Shack Shack's app.
