Southwest Flights Start At $42 Right Now — Don't Miss This Sale

We know fall and winter may seem like a long way away, but planning your cold-weather getaway early is always a smart financial move. SmarterTravel knows this and wants us to be prepared.
Today, the website is highlighting some excellent flight deals from Southwest Airlines that'll help you jet away to sunny vacation spots within the United States, as well as to beaches in Mexico and the Caribbean. Armed with these discounts, you can plan your tropical jaunt to Los Cabos early and pay hundreds of dollars less than those who will inevitably wait to book until the last minute.
The best news? Flights start at $42 one way. For domestic routes, the lowest prices are between Mondays and Thursdays and on Saturdays between August 22 and December 13, reports SmarterTravel. (Exceptions are September 1 and 4; and November 21, 22, or 25 through 27.) For international flights, the lowest-priced trips can be found between November 5 and December 13.
Discounted one-way routes include $42 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas; $89 between Phoenix, AZ, and Oakland, CA; $94 between Dallas and Detroit; $100 between Houston and Mexico City, Mexico; $121 between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay, Jamaica; and $179 between Denver and Los Cabos, Mexico.
Another great reason to plan a south-of-the-border trip for fall or winter? You'll avoid hordes of spring breakers. If you want to get in on these deals and take advantage of the best prices, be sure to book by 11:59 p.m. on July 27. You can make your booking (and read the fine print) on Southwest's website.
