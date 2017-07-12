Mandy Moore and the entire This Is Us cast and crew are back at it.
Not only is everyone involved with the NBC tear-jerker on set again now that filming has started, they're all back on social media to share the first-day-back experience with the entire world. But Entertainment Tonight reports that Moore and Co. may have inadvertently let fans in on a huge reveal.
Back 2 Work! Reunited and it feels so good! @MiloVentimiglia @TheMandyMoore #PearsonPride #ThisIsUs ?????? pic.twitter.com/7uxCeyfVch— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 11, 2017
While most of the photos posted to Instagram and Twitter were pretty tame, showing huge smiles and hugs all around from Moore and her co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown, there was one shot in particular that sent fans spiraling down a spoiler wormhole.
In her Instagram Story, Moore showed a shot of a trucker hat emblazoned with "Big Three Homes Pittsburg, PA." Does this prop mean that Jack Pearson really does chase his dreams and start his own construction company? Actually, what else could it mean?
It's clear that Moore violated some sort of spoiler rule and let all of her followers in on a major plot point. Good thing Instagram Stories expire. Also, good thing eagle-eyed and savvy IG users screencap them for perpetuity...and perpetuating fan theories.
The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, got in on some behind-the-scenes action, too. He shared the very first shot of the show's second season with fans via Twitter. It's Jack and Rebecca in the hospital, so fans can expect more of the time jumps from season 1 in the forthcoming episodes, too.
"We're back baby," he captioned the shot.
We are back with these two handsome bro's for season two! #ThisIsUs @NilesActsModels @Logan_Shroyer pic.twitter.com/P9Cpq1hnQj— roxy olin (@roxyolin) July 11, 2017
With filming — both official and Instagram Stories — underway, it seems that everything is on schedule for the show's season premiere in September.
