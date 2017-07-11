A little over a year ago Karli Jaeckel started using exercise as a means to help herself cope with postpartum depression, as she explained on her blog. Now, she's a fitness coach, which means that she sometimes posts videos of herself working out to her Instagram page. Usually, they're what anyone would expect from a fitness video, but one video in particular went viral recently for reasons out of Jaeckel's control.
Her husband apparently thought it'd be funny to perform some awesome stunt in the background of Jaeckel's video, presumably so that she could watch it later and laugh. But his stunt didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, it failed miserably.
Jaeckel, of course, posted the epic fail to her Instagram account anyway, and got the last laugh.
"When your husband attempts a sweet move to photo bomb your workout video, and it totally back fires ????," she wrote.
To her credit, she doesn't immediately break out in laughter like some people probably would, but instead looks genuinely concerned as she goes over to check on him. And it's probably good that she did because that looks like it hurt.
We're not sure if it was out of embarrassment or actual pain, but her husband quickly turns around and hides his face into the floor after he falls, so clearly he wasn't happy with how his "trick" worked out.
For anyone who's worried — he's completely fine. Jaeckel wrote in the comments section of her video that he's okay, but "we just hope it didn't take off too much life on his brain ?"
