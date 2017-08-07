Thank you for being a 29Rooms fan! While tickets are sold out for the event, there will be a bunch of ways to check out the action online. Visit the 29Rooms' site to sign up for updates, including: free tix opportunities, BTS looks at 29Rooms, the launch of a 29Rooms mobile app, and future 29Rooms events outside of NY (hint: more coming soon!). And don’t forget to follow @29Rooms for even more ways to stay in the know about 29Rooms!
This story was originally published on July 12, 2017.
Whether you couldn’t get enough of 29Rooms last year or missed out on all the magic- you’re in luck. 29Rooms, our funhouse of style, culture, and technology, is back for the third year in a row!
Packed with creativity and overflowing with inspiration, this year our immersive experience will be open to the public this fall for four full days. As of today, tickets are officially on sale at 29Rooms.com, so it’s time to rally your crew and pick your date and time! Tickets are $19, and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to 29Rooms’ non-profit partners.
Along with saving you from the guessing game of when to arrive, your ticket grants you up to three hours to create and explore the 29 rooms we’ve curated and built for discovery, social good, and impact. That’s plenty of time to let your imagination run wild, and snap enough social inspiration to fill your feeds for days.
We’re over-the-moon excited for you to visit us this year and experience our creative spirit brought to life, but once tickets are gone, they’re gone! So don’t wait - snag your ticket here ‘cause this is one experience you won’t want to miss!
When: September 8 through 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 106 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
