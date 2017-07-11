Disneyland's Latest Milkshake Is A New Twist On An Old Favorite

The Cool Dinoco Blue Shake! This is a blue raspberry shake with a yellow sugar crystal rim. We thought it would be too sweet but it was actually the perfect amount of sweetness. It tasted like a really good vanilla shake with just a hint of berry flavor. We were pleasantly surprised and would definitely get it again. ??? * * * #disneyparks #disneyland #disneycaliforniaadventure #carsland #disneygram #waltparks #disneylandhd #disneyside #disney #foodsofdisneyland #disneyfoodblog #disneyfood #magicdisneydream #dailydisneytrends #dlr #disneylandfood #anaheimmajestic #flosv8cafe

