Disneyland's Latest Milkshake Is A New Twist On An Old Favorite

The Cool Dinoco Blue Shake! This is a blue raspberry shake with a yellow sugar crystal rim. We thought it would be too sweet but it was actually the perfect amount of sweetness. It tasted like a really good vanilla shake with just a hint of berry flavor. We were pleasantly surprised and would definitely get it again. ??? * * * #disneyparks #disneyland #disneycaliforniaadventure #carsland #disneygram #waltparks #disneylandhd #disneyside #disney #foodsofdisneyland #disneyfoodblog #disneyfood #magicdisneydream #dailydisneytrends #dlr #disneylandfood #anaheimmajestic #flosv8cafe
Soooo... we kind of made a mess when putting the #Cars3 #churros into the #dinoco #milkeshake lol but hey, it made 3 dripping marks, so it's all good ?? I like playing with my food/drink ?very #delicious having both together... or at least to my taste ?the churros balance out the milkshake's sweetness ? @disneycaliforniadventure -> #flosV8cafe (milkshake) + #cozyconemotel (churros) = perfect combo ?❤️ #CarsLand ?