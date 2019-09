Judge Dismisses Johnny Depp's Spending Habits From His Management Company's Lawsuit

Back in January, Johnny Depp made headlines when he sued his former management company, The Management Group, for "gross misconduct" that allegedly led him to lose "tens of millions of dollars." Shortly after that suit was filed, TMG countersued the actor, claiming he underpaid his managers. Surely you remember that news because in the lawsuit, TMG claimed that Depp spent $75 million on 14 homes, $18 million on a mega-yacht, and most mind-boggling, $30,000 on wine every month. It’s pretty hard to forget about a wine budget like that. TMG used the actor’s spending habits as proof that “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today," according to TMG's attorney Michael Kump. Today, however, a judge said that Depp's extravagant spending is irrelevant in this case.