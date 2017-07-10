It's every Shark Tank hopeful's dream: appear on Shark Tank, get a hefty investment from one of the sharks, go on QVC, become a household name, and maybe get your own Mr. Wonderful-style nickname.
But, what if you make it all the way into the tank and leave with no deal? For every Baker's Edge brownie pan, there's an entrepreneur leaving empty-handed. Well, they do get one thing: publicity. And just what they do with that publicity, and how far they can run with it, may spell the difference between success and failure, deal or no deal.
Ahead, eight food companies that failed to get investments — and went on to find success anyway.