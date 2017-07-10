Thanks To Baskin-Robbins, You May Never Have To Leave Your Home To Get Your Ice Cream Fix Again

With record-breaking temperatures smoldering the country, a cone of delicious chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream (or whatever flavor you're into) sounds like the most heavenly treat. But the thought of stepping outside and getting hit with a blast of heat makes it incredibly difficult to get motivated to actually acquire an ice-cold, creamy dessert.
Thankfully, Baskin-Robbins is here to save the day. The 31 flavors paradise announced last week that it will be joining forces with DoorDash, a food delivery service, to bring refreshing concoctions straight to your doorstep, according to Cosmopolitan.
In a press release, Baskin-Robbins states that ice cream deliveries are now available in 22 cities across the country, including Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Sacramento, and Phoenix.
Advertisement
Baskin Robbins is testing delivery. I can finally retire my good "goin' out" sweatpants!— Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) July 9, 2017
Exactly.
To enable the service, simply download the DoorDash app or head to its website and order. With delivery fees starting at $2.99, the cost may be a little steep, but when you consider the cost of having to do laundry for the fifth time after sweating through your clothes, it doesn't seem all that bad.
In honor of both the launch and National Ice Cream Month (which I'm just now learning about, shame on me), Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash are hosting a massive celebration on July 14. Throughout the day, the companies will deliver their new Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treats to select children's hospitals across the country and will also sample out the Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza in stores from noon to 5 p.m.
What is a Polar Pizza? According to Baskin-Robbins, the Mint Chocolate Chip version basically a slice of heaven consisting of a double fudge brownie crust and Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream with Oreo pieces, fudge, and marshmallow. Bring on the sugar-induced coma.
Advertisement