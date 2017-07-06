We're going to go ahead and bet you didn't know that astrologist Susan Miller has more followers on Twitter than The Real Housewives Of New York's Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer combined. But now you do — and that fun fact proves one thing: The pull of the Zodiac is even greater than that of reality TV drama. Even the most skeptical among us can't help but hope our horoscope forecasting true love and career success is correct.