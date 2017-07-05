Daniel Dae Kim Just Spoke Out About His Decision To Leave Hawaii Five-0

Just a few hours ago, Kim posted a lengthy message on Facebook for all his fans, confirming that he will not be returning for the next season of the show. He wrote, "Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue." In his post, the actor expressed gratitude to the Hawaii Five-0 writers and producers and to CBS for creating the character of Chin Ho Kelly and allowing him to portray Kelly for seven seasons. He said, "As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely. What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love."