Peter Dundas, The Man Behind Beyonce's Grammy Looks, Is Launching His Own Line

The right dress can turn a gorgeous women into a goddesses, and designer Peter Dundas has made a career out of this transformation, creating high-drama pieces for some of the biggest labels in the industry. After leaving Roberto Cavalli in October 2016, where he was creative director for three seasons, Dundas came out of the woodwork, designing Beyonce's Grammy gowns under his own name — a style mic drop if we've ever seen one. Now, on Friday, Dundas announced he's officially launching his own label on Sunday at Couture Fashion Week in Paris.
The Norwegian designer started his fashion career as a design assistant to Jean-Paul Gaultier, and went on to serve as creative director for Cavalli, as well as Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci. "I’ve worked at relaunching three established brands now and I’ve enjoyed doing that, but at this moment, doing something completely new seems fresher to me, and in many ways seems easier,” he told Vogue. “I’m learning a lot.”
According to Business of Fashion, the label will be a partnership between Dudas and his romantic partner Evangelo Bousis, and will be available to shop exclusively on July 7 on Moda Operandi; the launch will be followed by a fall partnership with Farfetch, which "will feature more accessibly-priced jeans, t-shirts and dresses that will complement the high-octane occasion-wear for which Dundas is renowned."
While we haven't gotten a glimpse of what's to come just yet, beyond Beyonce, Dundas has recently created custom looks for Emily Ratajkowski at Cannes. (He was also the one behind the lemonade-hued tiered dress Bey wore while smashing car windows in "Hold Up.") . But, as anticipation for Sunday's show grows, a quick scroll through the newly-created @Dundasworld Instagram account shows the designer will continue to create clothes that embrace the female form and don't shy away from opulence. After all, this is a man who famously proclaimed, "I make clothes that women want to put on and men want to take off."
"I learned years ago that it was important to spend time with my girls, understand the life they lead, and why they’re into certain things or not into them anymore," he told Vogue. "We would like to consider ourselves a lifestyle brand as much as a fashion brand, and part of the way to do that is to live that dream, to share that dream, as well."
