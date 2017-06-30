Why This Instagrammer Is Celebrating Her 35-Pound Weight Gain

Same outfit. Different body. 3.5 months. Couldn't be anymore proud of myself ??? • On the left I was depressed, BARELY EATING, and extremely insecure. I was losing alot of weight and made the choice to go on a weight gain journey. I was 5'9 And 120 lbs . I was considered underweight for my height. And it wasnt easy. I have an extremely fast metabolism which makes it hard for me to put on weight easily. I couldnt care less if you think I shouldn't have gained weight because guess what? It's my body and the only thing that matters now is that I'm happy. ? and I was definitely working out on a consistent basis so alot of the weight I gained was muscle. ? and to say that I'm "fat" now is a WHOLE insult to people who are actually fat. Don't try it. ? • I made a post about it on a website I created if you wanna know how I went from 120lbs to 155lbs fast with a sample meal plan of what I ate, best foods to eat, how much to eat in one day, best workout routine/best leg/booty exercises, and how to keep your stomach small! Link in my bio ? (P.s it was my first time making a website so it might look wack lmao)

A post shared by Tatiana ??? (@haitianqveeen) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT