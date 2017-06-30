Story from Wellness

Why This Instagrammer Is Celebrating Her 35-Pound Weight Gain

Kasandra Brabaw
A fitness blogger named Tatiana recently shared a different kind of transformation photo on Instagram: One in which she was celebrating a 35-pound weight gain.
"On the left I was depressed, BARELY EATING, and extremely insecure," Tatiana wrote. "I was losing alot of weight and made the choice to go on a weight gain journey. I was 5'9 And 120 lbs."
Tatiana explained that attempting to gain weight wasn't easy.
"I was considered underweight for my height. And it wasnt easy. I have an extremely fast metabolism which makes it hard for me to put on weight easily."

Same outfit. Different body. 3.5 months. Couldn't be anymore proud of myself ??? • On the left I was depressed, BARELY EATING, and extremely insecure. I was losing alot of weight and made the choice to go on a weight gain journey. I was 5'9 And 120 lbs . I was considered underweight for my height. And it wasnt easy. I have an extremely fast metabolism which makes it hard for me to put on weight easily. I couldnt care less if you think I shouldn't have gained weight because guess what? It's my body and the only thing that matters now is that I'm happy. ? and I was definitely working out on a consistent basis so alot of the weight I gained was muscle. ? and to say that I'm "fat" now is a WHOLE insult to people who are actually fat. Don't try it. ? • I made a post about it on a website I created if you wanna know how I went from 120lbs to 155lbs fast with a sample meal plan of what I ate, best foods to eat, how much to eat in one day, best workout routine/best leg/booty exercises, and how to keep your stomach small! Link in my bio ? (P.s it was my first time making a website so it might look wack lmao)

A post shared by Tatiana ??? (@haitianqveeen) on

She also has a message for anyone who tries to shame her in the comments for her weight gain.
Advertisement
"I couldnt care less if you think I shouldn't have gained weight because guess what? It's my body and the only thing that matters now is that I'm happy," she wrote. "and I was definitely working out on a consistent basis so alot of the weight I gained was muscle. ? and to say that I'm "fat" now is a WHOLE insult to people who are actually fat. Don't try it. ? •"
She's right. While it's fantastic that Tatiana feels good about her weight gain, she's not fat, and using the word as a way to criticize her body is an insult not only to her but also to anyone who does consider themselves fat.
And in case anyone is in the same situation as Tatiana found herself in, she's sharing the meal plan that helped her gain weight.
Related Video:
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
Read these stories next:
This Tweetstorm About Two Cafe Employees Is The Romance Story We All Need
This Viral Photo Reveals A Breast Cancer Symptom You Might Not Know
The Ugly Truth About The Way We Deal With Celebrities & Mental Illness
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series