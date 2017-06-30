The world turned upside down when Hamilton, the outrageously popular musical about the infamous feud between two of our country's founding fathers, hit Broadway. No one, not even the show's creator/writer/star Lin-Manuel Miranda, could have expected it become the phenomenon it is today.
Though sold-out shows and glowing reviews are great, perhaps one of the coolest things a writer can witness is people singing their music, especially when they're mega-talented like Lea Michele.
The former Glee star posted an Instagram video while catching some sun on a beach vacation of her singing one of her favorite Hamilton songs, "Dear Theodosia," originally sung by Leslie Odom Jr.
Pardon me, are you Aaron Burr...ma'am?
Though Michele's rendition is beautiful, the reason she posted it is even greater. Earlier this week, Miranda posted a video announcing his #Ham4All competition, which aims to raise money to benefit the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition. In his video, Miranda says that the organization, which is comprised of 12 different groups, does "amazing work for immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum" in the U.S.
HelloHelloHello— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2017
Introducing our biggest @Prizeo contest yet
& the #Ham4All Challenge!
Donate at https://t.co/ENfeupTPL5! Sing!
Oh, I ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/7jCb1unwVo
As Hello Giggles notes, people who donate $10 are immediately eligible for a chance to win two VIP tickets to Hamilton's opening night in Los Angeles.
In her Instagram post, Michele said she was nominated by Jonathan Groff, who portrayed King George III in Hamilton on Broadway. Passing along the fun, Michele nominated both Ashley Tisdale and Zach Braff. Now, those are two videos we definitely want to see!
