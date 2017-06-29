Story from Food News

We're Pretty Sure Tim Hortons Just Reached Peak Canadian With Its New Poutine Donut

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Courtesy of Tim Hortons.
You may be busy planning your July Fourth festivities, but Canadians are getting ready for Canada Day, which falls this Saturday, July 1. Here in America, most of us won’t be celebrating the Canadian holiday with parades, fireworks, or barbecues — we’re saving all that for Tuesday. However, Tim Hortons, a proudly Canadian fast food chain, is offering a few ways to observe Canada Day in the U.S.A. The chain has announced a special Canada Day menu in honor of Canada's 150th birthday, and the menu includes a Poutine Donut.
The other two special 150th Canada Day items are a Maple Bacon Ice Capp and Maple Timbits, but the treat that screams "CANADA" the loudest is the Poutine Donut. According to Thrillist, it's made by taking a classic Honey Dipped Donut and topping it with potato wedges, gravy, and cheese curds. We know it sounds like a odd food mashup, but it's also pretty hard for us to turn down anything that includes cheese curds.
We're not the only ones that seem to be in the middle of a serious internal battle thanks to this doughnut. Since Tim Hortons announced the new Canada Day menu items, Twitter has had quite a bit to say on the matter. Some are grossed out by the Poutine Donut, while others are grossed out by the fact that they actually want to try it. And, some people are just baffled by the fact that this very Canadian treat is only available at Tim Hortons locations in the U.S.
So yes, this whole creation and its availability are a bit confusing, but we've seen doughnuts shine in unlikely savory-sweet dishes before. Remember the doughnut grilled cheese? If you're interested in taking a chance on this Canadian-centric treat, it will be available at select Tim Hortons locations across the U.S. on Saturday, July 1 for one day only.
