You may be busy planning your July Fourth festivities, but Canadians are getting ready for Canada Day, which falls this Saturday, July 1. Here in America, most of us won’t be celebrating the Canadian holiday with parades, fireworks, or barbecues — we’re saving all that for Tuesday. However, Tim Hortons, a proudly Canadian fast food chain, is offering a few ways to observe Canada Day in the U.S.A. The chain has announced a special Canada Day menu in honor of Canada's 150th birthday, and the menu includes a Poutine Donut.
The other two special 150th Canada Day items are a Maple Bacon Ice Capp and Maple Timbits, but the treat that screams "CANADA" the loudest is the Poutine Donut. According to Thrillist, it's made by taking a classic Honey Dipped Donut and topping it with potato wedges, gravy, and cheese curds. We know it sounds like a odd food mashup, but it's also pretty hard for us to turn down anything that includes cheese curds.
We're not the only ones that seem to be in the middle of a serious internal battle thanks to this doughnut. Since Tim Hortons announced the new Canada Day menu items, Twitter has had quite a bit to say on the matter. Some are grossed out by the Poutine Donut, while others are grossed out by the fact that they actually want to try it. And, some people are just baffled by the fact that this very Canadian treat is only available at Tim Hortons locations in the U.S.
so... Tim Hortons is selling a mini poutine on a donut... on Canada Day... That sells only in the US... Sorry, did I miss something?— FlipArtz (@FlipArtz) June 29, 2017
Poutine = good— insert epithet here (@Beaker126) June 29, 2017
Donut = very good (esp Tim Hortons, triedvad a kid)
This thing = abomination
Tim Hortons is doing a poutine donut on July 1 BUT ONLY IN THE US? Are you fucking kidding me.— Greg Beldam (@gbeldam) June 29, 2017
I don't know if I want to drool... or throw up. @TimHortons in the US is getting a poutine donut! https://t.co/SDBGXmjNpX— 106.9 Capital FM (@1069Capital) June 28, 2017
So yes, this whole creation and its availability are a bit confusing, but we've seen doughnuts shine in unlikely savory-sweet dishes before. Remember the doughnut grilled cheese? If you're interested in taking a chance on this Canadian-centric treat, it will be available at select Tim Hortons locations across the U.S. on Saturday, July 1 for one day only.
