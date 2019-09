On a recent episode of the Late Late Show, Seth Rogen joined host James Corden in a segment called Mystery Pizza Box. In it, the two celebs took pizzas ordered from Prime Pizza in Los Angeles and delivered them to real customers around the city. When they arrived at the doors of these unsuspecting people's homes, Rogen and Corden offered the customers a choice. They could either take the pizza they ordered or give up the pizza and instead choose a "mystery pizza box" which contained an unknown prize. As James Corden put it, the prize may be "better or significant worse than their pizza." It would be really hard to take a gamble like that when good pizza at stake, but we think we'd probably be able to go for it if Seth Rogen was there to cheer us on with his adorably charming laugh.