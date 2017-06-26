When we’re ordering ice cream, it can be hard to know exactly what we want. The possibilities are endless, plus we wouldn’t want to end up with FOMO when the person behind us ultimately orders something so much better. You know the usual questions: What kind of ice cream? How many scoops? Do we want a cone or a cup? Do we want toppings? If so, what kind? Are we going to be adventurous and try a new flavor? Or stick to our all time favorites? Satisfying that sweet tooth can be tricky, especially with all of the wacky food trends that are constantly popping up in our Instagram feeds. There are Minion-inspired cones, rolled ice cream tacos, and even boozy-infused scoops, to name just a few. Luckily, Baskin-Robbins has created an under-the-radar milkshake style, that is about to make ice cream indecision a whole lot easier.
According to Brand Eating, Baskin-Robbins has been testing a new hybrid line of milkshakes. The Sundae Shake — you guessed it — is a mash-up of a traditional milkshake and an ice cream sundae. The shakes come topped with scoops of ice cream and traditional sundae toppers.
The latest menu item first appeared in Nashville last May, and is now popping up in Detroit and New Orleans. If they become popular enough, we’re guessing they’ll make it to the rest of the country ASAP. Each offering can be customized, starting with the shake itself. Then, customers choose an ice cream flavor to go on top, along with a topping. The Sundae Shake is finished off with whipped cream, nuts, and maraschino cherries. Each shake costs $5.39 a pop, and will definitely help with that whole ice cream indecision problem. Except for the fact that you’ll still have to customize your order, but that’s a problem for another day.
Advertisement