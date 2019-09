When we’re ordering ice cream, it can be hard to know exactly what we want. The possibilities are endless, plus we wouldn’t want to end up with FOMO when the person behind us ultimately orders something so much better. You know the usual questions: What kind of ice cream? How many scoops? Do we want a cone or a cup? Do we want toppings? If so, what kind? Are we going to be adventurous and try a new flavor? Or stick to our all time favorites? Satisfying that sweet tooth can be tricky, especially with all of the wacky food trends that are constantly popping up in our Instagram feeds. There are Minion-inspired cones rolled ice cream tacos , and even boozy-infused scoops , to name just a few. Luckily, Baskin-Robbins has created an under-the-radar milkshake style, that is about to make ice cream indecision a whole lot easier.