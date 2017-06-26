Having blown through our weekend binge-watching all 10 episodes of GLOW, we can guarantee two things: 1) We're definitely going to be stocking up on leotards and brushing up on our piledrivers; and 2) We need to know more about Sheila.
That'd be Sheila the She-Wolf, the Netflix comedy's lupine-leaning wrestler who wears fur pelts in and outside of the ring, hates birthdays, and gets cranky when you disturb her REM cycle. She's also protective of her wolf identity, never letting anyone — save viewers in one very brief mini makeover montage — see what's underneath her wild black wig, intense eye makeup, and tinted teeth.
Thankfully, we have Google. Look up the actress who plays Sheila, Gayle Rankin, and you'll discover that she's a far cry from the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling star.
For starters, she's a blonde who favors slicked-back bobs over tiny spiral-curled bangs.
She's not really into all that makeup off the set.
Okay, she sometimes wears fur IRL.
The biggest bombshell of all: She's Scottish.
"I spent the first 16 years of my life in Scotland," Rankin shared in a recent Dazed profile. "My whole family is there. It’s in my blood and informs my sense of humor, my point of view, the people I choose to spend time with, everything. There is magic in Scotland. It’s a country with a lot of pride and bravery. I feel lucky to have been born into that.”
The 27-year-old actress was also the first Scottish student at Juilliard, and GLOW isn't her only high-profile gig right now. She's currently playing Ophelia opposite Oscar Isaac and Keegan-Michael Key in the Public Theater's production of Hamlet.
Amazing what some fur, a fake accent, and some black eyeshadow can do, eh?
