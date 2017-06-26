Hold The Cannoli, Take The Unicorn

Dessert die-hards aren't letting the unicorn sweets trend die.
The mythical inspiration has touched everything from coffee drinks to savory sandwiches and the photogenic trend shows no signs of slowing down. And the latest dessert to get a colorful makeover is the humble cannoli. According to Cosmopolitan, New York City's Gelso & Grand has concocted a colorful, sugar-laden dessert hybrid that mashes up the classic cannoli with Funfetti cake, macarons, and a smattering of rainbow-colored sprinkles.
The restaurant already boasts New York's largest cannoli, but this bomb of color and confection takes Gelso & Grand's "holy cannoli" to a whole new realm. In addition to the usual rolled crunchy cookie and pastry cream, the Unicorn Cannoli gets dusted with rainbow sprinkles, stuffed with graham crackers and Funfetti cake (there's also a bite-sized piece of cake atop the whole thing), and finished with mini lavender berry macarons.
It's definitely a holy cannoli, especially considering that it's the size of diners' forearms. It's so big that the restaurant serves it with a wooden mallet so that anyone who orders it up also gets a side of ceremony.
If the pastel creation wasn't magical enough, Gelso & Grand adds one more finishing touch to take this from magical to completely over the top: a dusting of edible 24-karat gold.
This unicorn cannoli is dusted with 24 karat gold. ? GelsoAndGrand #holycannoli pic.twitter.com/4F6BPepdLa— Nadeem Ansari F IDM (@nadeemansary) May 13, 2017
And while the mallet is basically there for Instagram stories and other social media platforms, it certainly adds an element of fun that you don't get with other unicorn-inspired sweets. Boomerang-ready and sure-to-please dessert connoisseurs everywhere, it may just be the real unicorn of unicorn creations.
If pastel pastries aren't your style, Gelso & Grand offers up some other options, too. For those who lean goth — the other food trend du jour — there's a chocolate and peanut butter combo that's on the darker end of the color spectrum. And it's just as irresistible.
