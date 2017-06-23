I kinda love when people do real vs produced shots. The difference between the two is lighting, pose, and clothes adjustments. We all want to look our best at all times, no shame in that. But don't let someone else's body put yours down. Use it for motivation. ?Keep digging friends to be the best you! You own that! We all know when we are treating our bodies with the respect it deserves. It's the one and only thing we own for life. ???

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT