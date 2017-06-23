If there's one fruit that absolutely screams summer, it's watermelon. The sweet and juicy flesh is wonderfully refreshing, plus it just looks festive with it's bright pinky red color. (Did we mention you can turn it into a cold drink keg?) That's why, when the spring comes to its official end and the days get hotter and longer, we're always looking for new ways to enjoy watermelon. This year, the season's most adorable and delicious fruit is the star of Starbucks Japan's newest summer drink, and it looks so refreshing
The new Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is vibrant shade of red, which is sure to pop on an Instagram feed or in a Snapchat snap. But, it doesn't just look pretty. According to RocketNews 24, the drink is made by combining crushed ice, watermelon juice, and Teavana Passion Tea. The Passion Tea, which is available at Starbucks locations in America, is a slightly tart blend of hibiscus flower, papaya, mango, and lemongrass. Pairing the Passion Tea with watermelon juice is said to create the perfect balance of sweet and sour. The beverage is finished with a freeze-dried lime slice, which RocketNews says adds a hint of citrus as an extra refreshing element.
Unfortunately, the caffeine-free cold drink is only available in Japan, but at least we can admire them online. In case you do find yourself in the country this season — anything's possible, right? — you're in luck because the Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is a summer-only beverage. According to a Starbucks Japan press release, the drink hits stores Wednesday, June 28 and will be sold until August 31. If you're reading this, Starbucks drink developers, we'd love our own take on a watermelon beverage, stateside. (Maybe even a watermelon granita or Frappuccino?! The possibilities are endless.)
