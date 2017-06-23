Starbucks Will Hire 2,500 Refugees In Europe

One of Donald Trump's first moves when he took office was an immigration and travel ban, which has repeatedly been struck down by federal appeals courts. Starbucks took immediate action upon hearing the news and announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in the coming years.
“I write to you today with deep concern, a heavy heart and a resolute promise,” then-CEO Howard Schultz an open letter to Starbucks employees on January 29. “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question.”
Although plenty of us cheered when we heard this news (and even bought an extra Unicorn Frappuccino to express our support), the company's sales took a hit. According to analysts at Credit Suisse, the decision may have had a negative short-term impact and caused "a sudden drop in brand sentiment."
Nevertheless, Starbucks is committed to helping refugees worldwide even if it means they lose some business as a result. Immediately following the January announcement, the company spearheaded an effort to recruit 2,500 refugee workers in America.
On Tuesday, Starbucks announced it will hire 2,500 refugees to work in European stores. Locations in England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands are currently recruiting refugee employees.
The move is especially meaningful because Starbucks announced its plans on World Refugee Day (June 20th). In a separate announcement also made on Tuesday, they pledged to recruit 1,000 refugees to work in Canadian shops.
Less than six months after announcing their commitment to helping refugees, Starbucks has already made significant strides to hire 6,000 refugee workers.
We'll drink to that (with an extra shot of espresso, please).
