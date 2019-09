It's Official: You'll Soon Be Able To Amazon Prime Your Nikes

Following speculation of Nike's impending deal with Amazon, the fitness giant's CEO, Mark Parker confirmed Friday that the two are, in fact, teaming up. According to CNN , he said: "We're in the early stages but we really look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot;" by launching a direct partnership, he added , Nike will be able "elevate the way the brand is presented" on Amazon, something it's currently had trouble keeping tabs on, with so many unverified third-party vendors selling its products on the site. Though Parker notes there will be a limited product selection at the beginning, we have a feeling that, given the interest surrounding both Nike and Amazon, there'll be much more to come in the future.