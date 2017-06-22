Ask any Millennial walking down the street and chances are good they'll say they miss the 90s. There are so many highlights from that decade that we find ourselves longing for on a regular basis, but one that stands out is the cheesy family sitcoms. Who doesn't miss Boy Meets World, Step By Step, and Home Improvement? Who doesn't wish they could still admire Uncle Jesse's hair on a regular basis or see Danny Tanner's comforting dad face all the time? Well, Bob Saget, the actor who portrayed Danny Tanner on Full House, recently pointed out that you can actually see him whenever you want if you use Cholula hot sauce.
We know what you're thinking: wait, I put Cholula on everything, so I'm well aware that Bob Saget is not on the bottle. You are, of course, correct, however, in a recent Instagram post, which People brought to our attention, Saget pointed out that he actually looks a lot like that woman. The comedian posted a photo of the bottle, with the iconic woman, and wrote in the caption, "Seriously, I do not remember posing for this."
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Bob Saget has posted about the Cholula lady, whose name was Camilla Harrison, by the way. We went back through his Instagram photos, and in September 2016, he posted a closeup image of Camilla on the bottle, and wrote, "Can people please stop telling me I look like the lady on the Cholula Hot Sauce bottle?" So clearly, he hears the comparison a lot.
We can certainly see the resemblance, especially if we're talking about early 90s Bob Saget with his flowing feathered hair and soothing gaze. Next time we pick up a bottle of Cholula to drench our eggs, we'll probably be expecting to get a sweet pep talk and a loving hug. The comparisons might get on Bob Saget's nerves, but we're pretty happy to have a new way to reconnect with the 90s.
