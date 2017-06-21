A group of 14 students from an elementary school in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan just made history by breaking a previously set Guinness World Record for most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team. Their impressive record: jumping over the rope 225 times.
What we've found truly fascinating about this video (other than the amazing kids who could accomplish such a feat) is that it's surprisingly soothing. Had a bad meeting at work? Got into a fight with your partner? Stressed about this emotionally draining thing we call Life? Just watch this video, and your worries will melt away — at least for one very inspiring minute.
Advertisement
Of course, you might want to consider turning off the volume for the video's full relaxation power. The kids shout a constant stream of "Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay!" as each one jumps over the rope, which might just break your concentration. As one person pointed out in the comments, the screams are to help these kids keep the rhythm.
And it seems to have worked: The students broke a record set in 2013 by another group of Japanese kids who were able to jump over the rope 213 times, according to Guinness World Records.
Jumping rope is taken pretty seriously in Japan, Guinness World Records says, as evidenced by several jump-rope records that have been broken in Japan in the last year. Just a few weeks ago a Japanese man broke the record for most skips over a 10 meter rope in 30 seconds. And a few months ago a Japanese woman beat the record for most Double Dutch-style skips in 30 seconds.
So maybe it's time to grab a jump rope and pick up where we left off in elementary school.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement