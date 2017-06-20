Celine Tam is living up to her namesake. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 9-year-old America's Got Talent hopeful wowed the judging panel with her own take on the classic Celine Dion song, "My Heart Will Go On."
"When I was in the car, my dad was driving and suddenly I just sang 'My Heart Will Go On' and he was like, 'Wow!'" Tam told the judges. And to prove that her parents may be the biggest Celine Dion fans ever, Tam explained that her little sister is named Dion. They've got a Celine and a Dion, so perhaps it was fate that little Celine Tam has the pipes to perform the Titanic ballad.
Simon Cowell does rib the kid a bit — and his fellow judge, Mel B. — but she's not shaken. Instead, she handles the whole thing like a pro. Even prickly Cowell can't help but grin from ear to ear during Tam's performance. While she doesn't have Dion's signature hand gestures down just yet, she handles all the sweeping crescendoes and long, sustained notes without a problem. In fact, judging by how comfortable she is with the tune, it's likely that she's practiced this her entire life.
"This is my dream," she says of her appearance on AGT. She didn't come unprepared.
The epic performance earns a standing ovation. Not only from the audience, but judges Mel B. and Howie Mandell also rise to their feet to congratulate the talented youngster on her show-stopping rendering of the song. And at nine years old, remember that Tam wasn't even alive when "My Heart Will Go On" was ruling the airwaves and giving people spontaneous bouts of tears. While the preview clip doesn't reveal whether or not Tam got the votes to move on, her monumental talent is sure to take her far.
Check out Tam slaying the song, below.
