Look at those colors ???. This delicious drink is the Pear of Dice Soda from the cozy cone motel. It has pear, mojito mix and sprite. It's oh so good ?It's the perfect drink on a warm day.

A post shared by EverythingDisney.55 °o° (@everythingdisney.55) on May 16, 2017 at 7:25am PDT