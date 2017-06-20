Earlier today, we found out that Starbucks is now selling a Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème beverage. In addition to the creamy mango base, the drink features a strawberry and prickly pear puree, and it will have you hooked on the prickly pear flavor. Coincidently, the afternoon after the introduction of this beverage, we found out that Disneyland has it’s own prickly pear drink, and it too is pretty and pink.
An Instagram user named disneycalifoodieadventure posted a photo of the prickly pear drink that’s available in the park. According to her photo’s caption, the beverage is called the Pear of Dice, and it’s available inside the Cars Land area of the Disney’s California Adventures park. Specifically, the drink can be found at the first cone at the Cozy Cone Motel.
We found the Cozy Cone Motel's menu on Disneyland's website, and according to that, the drink's official full name is Ramone's "Pear of Dice" Soda, after the Cars character. Unfortunately, the menu didn't provide a detailed description of how the drink is made or what it tastes like, but disneycalifoodieadventure says it has a few different flavors. There's "prickly pear, a little mojito flavor, & sprite." The Disney Food Blog confirms that it is made with desert pear syrup, mojito syrup, and Sprite, so it's fizzy and fruity.
Disneycalifoodieadventure isn't the only Instagram user throwing up pictures of this drink, which is understandable since it's vibrant color definitely makes it photo-worthy. A user named disney_sjb posted a Pear of Dice picture and explained in the caption, "It's refreshing & not overly sweet. It's just the perfect thirst quencher."
Unlike Starbuck's new Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème, which is only available for a limited time this summer, Ramone's Pear of Dice Soda is available all year round. We're glad that's the case since, for most of us, Disneyland is whole lot harder to get to than our local Starbucks.
