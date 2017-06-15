Recently we came across the news that a west coast ice cream chain released a Skittles flavor in celebration of Pride Month. This makes perfect sense seeing as the candy comes in a rainbow of colors that match those on the LGBTQ Pride flag. Ironically, however, the candy itself is getting an unexpected makeover to honor the month. It was recently announced that Skittles would release an all-white package of the candy. Instead of the multicolored Skittles, these packages contain only white versions of the treat.
It may seem odd that Skittles would remove their rainbow colors to celebrate Pride, but the reason is summed up very sweetly on the back of each package. A message on the back of each bag says, "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we've given up ours to show our support." And don't worry, Skittles isn't just shedding colors for Pride. The packages also explain that a portion of sales will go to LGBT+ charities.
It turns out this is actually the second year in a row that Skittles has given up its rainbow for Pride. In 2016, the brand put out a touching video which explained that during Pride, only one rainbow deserved to be the center of attention. And, according to Pride.com, black and white Skittles were given out during Pride in London.
Though we love seeing this Pride initiative, we're still pretty curious how the candy tastes without the rainbow colors. According to The Daily Dot, to make these limited edition Skittles, only the color was removed and not the individual fruit flavors. Sound good to us, but where can we find these limited edition packs? Bustle explained that packs are only available in stores in the U.K. However, you can order packs from Amazon. We never thought taking away a rainbow would be the perfect way to celebrate Pride, but Skittles proved us wrong.
