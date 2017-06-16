A common invective from professional chefs is that one-use kitchen items should be never, ever used or trusted. But, really, if the one use of the item helps you get things done easier that you already hate doing, what’s the harm? My issue is with the one-use items that accomplish tasks that were never so bad to begin with. A good garlic press just crushes garlic, but if you hate chopping garlic (and getting that smell on your fingers), you’ll reach for it time and time again. If buttering corn is a task that you’ve done with ease for years, you may just forget you have a dedicated knife for it tucked away somewhere. Yes, the ButterOnce knife does what it promises, but I’m not convinced anyone needed that promise in the first place .