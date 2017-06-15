Issabella Mensah-Kumah posted a very special flashback yesterday: a video of herself nine months pregnant doing an impressive hip-hop routine just two days before she went into labor.
"I made this video on a Thursday, went into labour on the Saturday and gave birth on Monday 24/04/17, so basically 5days before I gave birth to baby Nathan," she wrote. "Exercising/dancing is one of the best things to do to prepare for labour. I'm happy I made several dance videos during my pregnancy and it helped me a lot."
And her dance is pretty amazing — most people probably couldn't do it even when they're NOT pregnant. Just watch:
We're not completely convinced that dancing can actually induce labor. The American Pregnancy Association only suggests one method of inducing labor naturally: nipple stimulation.
But, experts do recommend that pregnant people continue to exercise. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggests those who are pregnant get moderate exercise at least 20 to 30 minutes every day.
Staying active can help parents-to-be avoid gestational diabetes and stay healthy and strong, according to the association. And despite what some may think, exercise — even at nine months pregnant — usually carries very little risk to the pregnant person or their baby, though of course situations vary from individual to individual.
Even though dancing to "Swalla" likely didn't make Mensah-Kumah go into labor, the video is still fun to watch and shows how amazing pregnant bodies can be. Even a mere 48-hours before she went into labor, Mensah-Kumah was able to drop it low.
And, in case you were wondering, her baby is beyond adorable.
