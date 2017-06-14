James Comey's High School Yearbook Photo Reveals So Much

Former FBI Director James Comey's name has been in the news almost every day the past few weeks. His open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 became a highly anticipated political spectacle, with almost 20 million people tuning in. Now, more incredibly important news about the fired FBI director has surfaced: He was adorable in high school.
Comey attended Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, NJ after moving there with his parents from Yonkers, NY, and The Outline obtained the 56-year-old's senior photo from 1978. Lordy, is it a gem.
Rocking a bowtie and ruffled shirt in true '70s style, Comey has a wide grin on his face (something we've rarely seen from the longtime attorney and federal investigator).
What do we really know about James Comey? https://t.co/PDYuU1Kfz8— The Outline (@outline) June 12, 2017
The short blurb under his yearbook photo is almost as entertaining as the photo itself. Apparently, Comey's middle name is Brian and his nicknames in high school were "Duke" and "ya Richard." Can we all agree to only call him Duke for at least a month? Yes? Cool.
It's unclear if the teen had reached his current towering height of 6'8" yet, but he did specify that he liked people with big feet.
Comey went a bit off his planned career path after high school, as he initially wanted to be a doctor of a rutabaga farmer. And according to the yearbook, he "never did get V.D.," presumably standing for venereal disease. Good for you, Duke.
During Comey's Senate hearing last week, he became a bit of a heartthrob. Lizzie Crocker wrote for The Daily Beast:
"Sure, he has a somewhat peaked complexion and under-eye bags that look like half-inflated tubular balloons. But he's handsome, and as with all sex symbols—both the unlikely ones and the obvious ones—he embodies certain qualities in society that we all lust after: integrity, emotional complexity, and quiet but certain confidence."
Comey is a complicated figure, with people on both sides of the aisle finding issue with him at different points in time. But, that doesn't mean he's not attractive or his high school photo isn't extremely cute. Because it is.
