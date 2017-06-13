Are you in search of a glamorous new home? Do you have $3.3. million in your bank account? If the answer to both these questions is "yes!" then you're in luck, because Kylie Jenner's luxurious Calabasas mansion is officially on the market and it comes complete with a "glam room."
Jenner's "starter home" (yes, you read that correctly) is all of our Pinterest board fantasies come to life. A spacious living area with copious natural light? Check. Chandeliers galore? Check. A bedazzled bathroom that's bigger than most New York City studio apartments? Check.
Venture outside and you'll find a pool and spa area that's to die for.
Advertisement
And that's to say nothing of the massive closet space (not to belabor the point, but it's also bigger than most of our "starter" apartments), movie room, and gourmet chefs kitchen. Then there's the matter of that "glam room." Full disclosure: We're a little confused about what exactly a glam room is, but we want one anyway.
This isn't the first time Jenner's starter pad has been up for sale. Last June she listed it for a cool $3.9 million before taking it off the market. So, really, it's a bargain this time around. (Or something like that.)
If you want to be the owner of Jenner's home (and glam room), you'd better act fast. After putting it on the market earlier this year, she pulled the property on June 4. Just several days later, she changed her mind and re-listed it on June 8.
If you're looking to buy a slightly more "affordable" Jenner starter pad, Kylie's sister Kendall recently listed her Los Angeles apartment for $1.6 million. No word on whether or not it too has a glam room.
Advertisement