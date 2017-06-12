On Friday, Tyson, (arguably) everyone's favorite frozen chicken brand, announced that they are recalling almost 2.5 million pounds of chicken, due to undeclared allergens. Apparently, Tyson was notified on June 6 by an ingredient supplier that the chicken products might contain milk — something that wasn't specified on the label, which could be dangerous for those who have milk allergies.
In case you're wondering what milk is doing in packages of chicken products, the recalled products are of the breaded variety — though the actual chicken probably doesn't contain milk, the breadcrumbs used to coat the chicken might have been contaminated.
Though there haven't been any confirmed illnesses related to the products recalled, Tyson is taking extra steps out of an abundance of caution to ensure that no one becomes seriously ill.
You may think there isn't any good news in a recall, and for the most part, you're probably right — but in this case, the good news is that the affected products were sold for institutional use, and they were mostly sold to food service retailers, and most likely don't live in your freezer right now. (Tyson's records do indicate, however, that they sold these products to schools throughout the country for students' lunches.)
But if you have a milk allergy and have eaten breaded chicken that you suspect was part of the recall, definitely check with your doctor. And, as always, if you do have any of the recalled chicken, the USDA recommends throwing the products away or taking them back to the place of purchase for a refund.
