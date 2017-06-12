Unicorn food may get a few eye rolls since it's taken over everything from frozen coffee beverages to bagels and even grilled cheese sandwiches and quesadillas, but McDonald's take on the trend is something just about anyone can get behind.
Delish reports that the fast-food chain is celebrating Pride Month with special-edition rainbow boxes for its signature French fries.
The actual French fries are the same McD's fries that you know and love. But the box? That's a different story. McDonald's has given the back of each carton the full-on rainbow treatment. The special boxes will be available at nine locations in the Bay Area during the month of June and are already available in Washington, D.C.
McDonald's locations along the city's Pride parade route had the boxes ready to go to commemorate the occasion. "The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald's most iconic and recognizable items; however, these fry boxes are 'small potatoes' in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community," Cathy Martin, co-chair of McDonald's PRIDE Network, said via a statement.
It's a major statement from a huge national chain. But McDonald's isn't just putting out the boxes for fun — McDonald's of Greater D.C. and Greater Bay Area are both official Pride sponsors for their respective cities. Putting a rainbow on one of the most iconic menu items is certainly making a statement of solidarity with the LGBTQ community.
Join us in supporting #Pride2017 and the #LGBTQ community. All month, our large fries are served in a limited edition rainbow fry box. pic.twitter.com/I4p0IQqFh8— McDonald's Bay Area (@McD_BayArea) June 9, 2017
Kim Knapp, a spokesperson for the chain, added, "McDonald's has always been a company that has supported diversity and inclusion of its employees and extended McDonald's family. As an official sponsor of this year’s Pride festivities, we looked for a unique way to bring that celebration into our restaurants throughout the Greater Bay Area."
The rainbow fries may not fall into the category of Technicolor foods, but the bold, bright carton is just as photo-ready as any trendy Instagram food out there. And since it's for a good cause, we'll definitely make it super-sized.
