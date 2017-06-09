There really is no better way of showing how much you appreciate someone than by giving that person free food. And you know who deserves a whole lot of appreciation? Nurses. National Nurses Day, a day set aside to show appreciation to these medical professionals, actually fell at the beginning of May, and plenty of restaurant chains took that opportunity to offer food deals to these hardworking individuals. Remember the free caffeinated bagels from Einstein Bros? Yeah, those are pretty hard to forget. Anyway, perhaps Chipotle missed the memo that Nurses Day was last month because it's showing nurses some love next week with a very special buy one, get one deal.
On Wednesday, June 14, the chain is giving nurses a chance to refuel with some free food. If you're a nurse, all you have to do is bring in identification to prove it, and you'll get a a free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos with the purchase of any entree. Identification can be your nursing license or a hospital or medical office nurse ID. It doesn't matter what type of nurse you are either — RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, or local equivalents — this promotion is meant to show appreciation to any and all nurses.
The buy one, get one deal only applies to in-restaurants orders, so you unfortunately can't order online during a long shift. But, the offer is good at all Chipotle locations across the country and in Canada. That means you can buy a burrito for lunch and get a free salad for dinner. We're still a bit unsure why Chipotle chose to throw some love at nurses this far past the official holiday for the profession, but we honestly believe these folks deserve more than just one day of appreciation. So nurses, enjoy your free food.
