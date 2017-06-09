Rosé all day is always our motto for an ideal Saturday, but living up to it can sometimes be a bit of a challenge. Usually, one bottle is only enough to last through a few hours of fun times with our closest pals — we don’t share our rosé with just anyone — so that means dropping more cash than we might like to achieve rosé all day status. Whole Foods and Charles and Charles Rosé understand that struggle so the two have come together to help us celebrate National Rosé Day in the perfect way, with a huge sale on magnum bottles.
Advertisement
Yes, in case you hadn't heard — though it has probably been on your calendar for a while — June 10 is National Rosé Day. That of course means we’ll need to stock up on the best bottles for our Saturday celebration. Whole Foods is offering $5 off every magnum bottle of Charles and Charles rosé. The magnum bottles come with 1.5 liters of rosé, which is twice the amount in a standard bottle.
According to Devon Broglie, Whole Foods’ master sommelier and global beverage buyer, “The extra ounces in a magnum are perfect for entertaining. These larger bottles offer great value, often costing less per milliliter than their standard-sized counterparts." So it's definitely the right way to go for all the rosé drinkers out there who are looking to save.
Broglie also explained in a press release, "The Charles & Charles rosé is spicy and floral with fresh berry flavors. I like it with Mediterranean food or fried chicken, which are all perfect for celebrating National Rosé Day.” The backyard party is already forming in our minds. The offer is valid for one day only, National Rosé Day, so we're definitely not going to let the chance for an impromptu Rosé Day soirée pass us by.
Advertisement