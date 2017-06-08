Ryanair Has $13 Flights Right Now & We Can't Believe It Either

As the final hours of voting in the U.K. general election get underway, budget airline Ryanair is giving Brits the perfect excuse to get the heck out of the country — just in time.
That excuse is a flash sale offering June-through-September flights that start as low as £9.99 (about $13) one way. Yes, $13. (Although we all know Ryanair and other budget airlines tack on a whole bunch of extra fees, it's still kind of an unbelievable deal.)
As Travel + Leisure reports, the sale is valid for more than 200 routes from 17 U.K. airports, including London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, and Belfast. Destinations include Barcelona, Ibiza, Budapest, Malta, and Corfu...so, basically, everywhere you'd want to go in the summer.
Brits: Start planning your stag and hen party travel. Americans: Get ready to jet around the continent on the cheap when you visit.
Oh, P.S. The sale ends at midnight today. You know what to do!
