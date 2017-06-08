Call her, beep her, however you reach her, it's time to give a shoutout to Christina Milian, the voice behind Kim Possible's impossibly catchy theme song.
In celebration of the animated series' 15th anniversary, the singer posted a throwback snapshot and it's peak '90s.
"Happy 15th Birthday Kim Possible. Call me, Beep me...you guys know the rest!" Milian wrote on Instagram. And while the caption's sentiment is plenty sweet, it's the image that's stealing the show. In what looks to be a promo shot for Kim Possible, Milian is wearing exactly what most people would imagine when they think of '90s fashion.
She's in a bold, red velour Juicy Couture tracksuit (we spy that signature J zipper pull) and a diamond heart necklace that looks nearly identical to one that everyone wore to their respective winter formals. And her expression? Just saying "call me, beep me" is bringing a smile to your face, right? Her own gigawatt smile says it all: She basically had the time of her life recording the tune (she was 20 at the time).
Over on Twitter, Milian revealed a few more details. She posted a video of the entire official music video of the song, which shows her recording the tune with the voice of Kim Possible herself, Christy Carlson Romano (who made it big on Disney Channel's Even Stevens before KP.) Yep, that same Juicy tracksuit is present and accounted for. No espionage necessary, that Instagram shot was a still from this same session. The video intersperses short clips from the series between shots of Carlson and Milian in the studio, and seeing that sweet '90s animation is sure to bring you back.
Now excuse us while we binge on a few dozen episodes.
Happy 15th Birthday Kim Possible. Call me, Beep me...you guys know the rest! #KimPossible #Disney pic.twitter.com/rr29LtsVwu— Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) June 7, 2017
